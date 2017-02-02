Bank 'eats humble pie' as it upgrades growth forecasts after Brexit slowdown fears

Trading experts have said the new forecasts are 'a touch of humble pie for the Bank' and Governor Mark Carney after Brexit pessimism. Credit: PA

The Bank of England has upgraded its growth forecasts for the next three years, crediting Government spending with helping the economy defy its previous Brexit slowdown fears. But rate-setters still warned of a consumer spending slowdown over the next two years. The Bank predicts household income will stall because of soaring inflation caused by the weak pound and poor wage growth.

What are the new growth forecasts?

In its quarterly inflation report, the Bank upped the forecasts it gave in November for rises in gross domestic product (GDP):

2% Bank's improved forecast for rise in gross domestic product in 2017 (up from 1.4%).

1.6% Bank's improved forecast for rise in gross domestic product in 2018 (up from 1.5%).

1.7% Bank's improved forecast for rise in gross domestic product in 2019 (up from 1.6%).

Policymakers at the Bank also voted unanimously to keep interest rates on hold at 0.25%. It is forecasting inflation to hit 2.8% in the first half of next year, before falling back to 2.4% in three years. The latest forecasts come after impressive growth of 0.6% in the final quarter of 2016 as GDP has remained surprisingly resilient since the Brexit vote last June.

What does the Bank credit for the improved forecasts?

Philip Hammond had painted a bleak picture in his first Autumn Statement but the spending boost has driven the Bank's upgrade. Credit: PA

The Bank said the "most significant" reason for the upgrades was the Government spending boost revealed in the Chancellor's Autumn Statement last November. It added that a solid global economy, surging stock markets and cheap borrowing were also helping support growth. Minutes of the MPC meeting showed some policymakers believe it is becoming harder to justify keeping rates at record lows, with growth showing surprising resilience and inflation rising.

Is it another admission of redressing Brexit pessimism at the Bank?

Neil Wilson, a senior market analyst at ETX Capital, said the upgrade was "a touch of humble pie for the Bank". "It's been made abundantly clear that the economic Armageddon it expected in the event of Brexit has just not materialised. "The UK remains the fastest growing G7 economy - not bad for a nation that some think has committed an act of self-mutilation in choosing to leave the EU."

The Bank's recent record of economic forecasts has been likened to Michael Fish's famous forecast error. Credit: PA

The latest forecasts come after the Bank's chief economist Andy Haldane admitted last month the Bank had suffered a "Michael Fish moment" in making overly gloomy predictions last year over the impact of a Brexit vote. Governor Mark Carney controversially warned that a Brexit vote could trigger a UK recession ahead of last June's referendum. It halved rates to 0.25% and unleashed a mammoth economy-boosting package in August to see off the threat of an expected sharp slowdown.

What does Carney say about Brexit now?

Mark Carney has predicted economic 'twists and turns' with 'the Brexit journey' still in its infancy. Credit: PA

The Bank governor has addressed the continuing impact of Brexit while discussing the new forecasts, as ITV News Economics Editor Noreena Hertz has reported.

Noreena Hertz @noreenahertz Follow Carney: The Brexit journey is just beginning. There will be twists and turns along the way.

Noreena Hertz @noreenahertz Follow Carney: We can see scenarios in either direction that could lead us to either raise or cut interest rates.

Noreena Hertz @noreenahertz Follow Carney: We won't be able to adjust our assumptions about post-Brexit Trading relationships 'til we know what they actually are [paraphrased]

Noreena Hertz @noreenahertz Follow Carney: We have found that new business projects if they have a component that relies heavily on access to EU have been deferred