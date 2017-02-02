Boy, 16, who had never had a day off school collapses and dies while studying

A boy who had never had a day off school with illness died from a sudden brain infection after collapsing during a study session.

Frank Moylett, 16, was studying with friends at Hammersmith Academy, west London, on Tuesday 24 January when he suddenly collapsed at around 4.30pm.

The aspiring doctor was described as "full of life" before he collapsed. He died in hospital four days later.

Headteacher Gary Kynaston said that Frank was "fantastic" and wanted to get work experience at Charing Cross hospital to kickstart his medical career.

Mr Kynaston said: "He was absolutely fantastic, he was very mature from a very young age and was very inquisitive and engaged with everyone around him both with adults and other students, he was very successful in his GCSE's and went on to study physics, biology, maths and drama."