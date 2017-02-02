- ITV Report
Boy, 16, who had never had a day off school collapses and dies while studying
A boy who had never had a day off school with illness died from a sudden brain infection after collapsing during a study session.
Frank Moylett, 16, was studying with friends at Hammersmith Academy, west London, on Tuesday 24 January when he suddenly collapsed at around 4.30pm.
The aspiring doctor was described as "full of life" before he collapsed. He died in hospital four days later.
Headteacher Gary Kynaston said that Frank was "fantastic" and wanted to get work experience at Charing Cross hospital to kickstart his medical career.
Mr Kynaston said: "He was absolutely fantastic, he was very mature from a very young age and was very inquisitive and engaged with everyone around him both with adults and other students, he was very successful in his GCSE's and went on to study physics, biology, maths and drama."
Frank spent the night before his death playing video games with his brothers Rupert and Freddie.
Rupert said: "It was a beautiful last moment that we can hold on to forever now, best/worst part was that he ended up winning."
"Frank, Rupert and I got to spend one final night together playing video games and hanging out," Freddie added. "Honestly couldn't have asked for anything better. I love you Frank."
Dad Patrick Moylett posted a photo of Frank shortly after he died with the message:"My beautiful son Frank who died today."