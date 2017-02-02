Britain's economy is standing firm - but uncertainties persist

Expect the pound to strengthen today off the back of this announcement.

The big news today is that the economy is doing significantly better post the EU Referendum than the Bank of England has initially envisaged.

The Bank’s GDP estimate for 2017 is now 2%.

Back in November, it estimated that it would would only be 1.4% this year - and as far back as August, it forecast that GDP would be just 0.8% this year.

So what accounts for this big change in the Bank of England’s forecast? Why do they think the UK economy is going to do better than expected this year?

It’s to do with a number of factors.

In part, it is to do with how well it expects the global economy as a whole to do this year; in part because unemployment has not increased as they thought it would.

But largely, it’s to do with the resilience of the British consumer who has not only kept calm and carried on spending, but actually been spending more. The Bank notes “robust growth in consumer spending”.

Remember retail sales rose by 1.3% from August to November. This is partly because people have been drawing on savings significantly (the savings rate is down to a record low), and in part because credit card debt has gone up.

Of course, both of these behaviours, if they persist, could prove problematic later down the line.