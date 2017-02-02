Builders dig up Blue Peter time capsule - 33 years too early

When beloved children's show Blue Peter buried a time capsule back in the 1990s, they hadn't intended for it to be unearthed until 2050.

However, builders at the O2 Arena where the nostalgic treasure trove has been lying deep underground for nearly 20 years have brought the piece of history to light a little too early - 33 years to be precise.

Buried in 1998 by the BBC show's then-presenters Katy Hill and Richard Bacon, it contains a mix of pop culture items and objects of historical significance.

Though the capsule itself has been damaged, all the items - chosen by viewers - are believed to be intact.

Inside the capsule: