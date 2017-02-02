Corrupt financiers jailed over £245m HBOS loans scam

A group of financiers who carried out a £245 million loans scam and squandered the profits on high-end escorts and luxury holidays have been jailed.

Consultant David Mills, 60, bribed former HBOS manager Lynden Scourfield, 54, with designer watches, sex parties and "boys' jollies".

Scourfield looked after corporate customers at HBOS's branch in Reading, Berkshire, until 2007, when he resigned.

He received perks from Mills in exchange for agreeing inappropriate loans to struggling firms, which allowed Mills and his associates to profit from high consultancy fees.

Many of the businesses went bankrupt as a result and some of the owners lost their homes.

Scourfield was jailed for 11 years and three months while Mills was given 15 years at Southwark Crown Court.