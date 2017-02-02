- ITV Report
Dame Vera Lynn marks 100th birthday with new album
Wartime singer Dame Vera Lynn is to celebrate her 100th birthday by releasing a new album.
The "forces' sweetheart", who buoyed the nation's spirits in the Second World War, will mark the occasion with re-orchestrated versions of her most beloved music alongside her original vocals.
It is thought the release of the album on 17 March, three days before her birthday, will make Dame Vera the first singer to have released a new album as a centenarian.
The album also features a previously unreleased version of Sailing, a surprise find as it was not widely known she had recorded the track.
The record comes eight years after Dame Vera became the oldest living artist to land a UK number one album and also marks the wartime singer's 93 years in the industry as she made her stage debut at the age of seven.
Dame Vera is joined by a line-up of chart-topping British singers on the album, including Alfie Boe on We'll Meet Again, Alexander Armstrong on White Cliffs Of Dover and Aled Jones on As Time Goes By.
The singer will also celebrate her birthday with a charity concert on 18 March showcasing some of the best of British talent at the London Palladium.
She has previously described the prospect of reaching 100 as "an incredible adventure of song, dance, and friendship".