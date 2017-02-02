- ITV Report
MP Diane Abbott dodges questions after missed Brexit Bill vote
Labour MP Diane Abbott has dodged questions over why she missed the Brexit Bill vote in the Commons - by being driven away from waiting reporters outside her home.
The Shadow home secretary, who did not cast her vote on Wednesday after reportedly being "taken ill" just hours before the vote, was caught on camera today arriving at her home by car before getting the vehicle to reverse back off her drive and drive off rather than face the press.
In video footage, captured by ITV news, a car can be seen pausing in Mrs Abbott's driveway before being driven away as a cameraman shouts: "Did you bottle the Brexit vote?" at the MP inside.
Mrs Abbott, a close ally of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, had planned on voting with the party whip in favour of triggering Article 50, according to her spokeswoman, but left Westminster two hours before the vote complaining of a migraine.
Less than 24 hours after the vote Mrs Abbott was already facing calls from one of her fellow party members to resign from the shadow cabinet and apologise to the Labour Party.
Branding Mrs Abbott's position as "outrageous" Labour MP John Mann said: "If she had been rushed to hospital, then of course that's perfectly rational and reasonable.
"But I think she should apologise to the party for her actions and she should resign".