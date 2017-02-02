MP Diane Abbott dodges questions after missed Brexit Bill vote

Labour MP Diane Abbott has dodged questions over why she missed the Brexit Bill vote in the Commons - by being driven away from waiting reporters outside her home.

The Shadow home secretary, who did not cast her vote on Wednesday after reportedly being "taken ill" just hours before the vote, was caught on camera today arriving at her home by car before getting the vehicle to reverse back off her drive and drive off rather than face the press.

In video footage, captured by ITV news, a car can be seen pausing in Mrs Abbott's driveway before being driven away as a cameraman shouts: "Did you bottle the Brexit vote?" at the MP inside.