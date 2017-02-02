Double amputee set to take on 'toughest race on earth'

Duncan Slater will take on the Marathon des Sables for the second time this April Credit: ITV News

A former soldier who lost both his legs in a bomb blast in Afghanistan is preparing to take on the "toughest race on earth" to raise money for fellow injured soldiers and "prove" the challenge can be done. Taking on the famous Marathon des Sables this April double amputee Duncan Slater's second attempt to complete the extreme endurance race will involve completing the equivalent of six marathons in six days across the Sahara desert in an extreme test of willpower and strength.

Battling temperatures of up to 50 Degrees Celsius as he crosses 156 miles of desert, Duncan will take on the intense physical challenge with the sole aim to just finish the race. He told ITV News: "I just want to prove it can be done. "I don't have any illusions. I'm not going to be first, I might be last, but I just want to get it done." He will also be raising money for the Walking With The Wounded charity which provides ex-servicemen and women who experience mental health difficulties with access to effective and evidence based therapeutic support. Go to Duncan's fundraising page here.

Duncan came within 35 miles of the finish last year but was forced to stop due to injury Credit: ITV News

Duncan is hoping new limbs will help him achieve his goal this time around Credit: ITV News

Last year Duncan came within 35 miles of the finish but was forced to stop after stumps were rubbed raw but this year he will be hoping a new set of carbon fibre limbs will make all the difference. He said:"The legs couldn't be better so I know that the weak link,I hate to say it,in the chain won't be the legs it'll be me." But if Duncan completes the challenge this time not only will he have smashed a personal challenge but he will also be the first double amputee to complete the feat. Explaining his feelings ahead of the race he said: "You don't feel that you're like disabled, you don't feel like you're the amputee, you don't feel like the guy that's getting stared at you're just part of the crowd that's trying to get across the desert that day and it makes you feel sort of a lot better about things. "I think that's why I try and do things like this because you know anyone would find it demanding it doesn't single you out as a double amputee."

The Marathon des Sables at a glance

