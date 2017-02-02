Family of murder victim urge killer to come forward

The family of a murder victim killed 11 years ago have made a direct appeal to her killer to come forward and confess.

Emma Caldwell, 27, was found dead in woods near Biggar, South Lanarkshire in May 2005.

Ms Caldwell's relatives described her murder as a "nightmare" which would only end when her killer is caught. They vowed "there will never be a time limit on justice" and warned it is "inevitable" other women will have suffered at the killer's hands.

The Crown Office asked Police Scotland to reinvestigate the unsolved case in 2015 after the original investigation failed to find the person responsible.

Ms Caldwell's mother Margaret Caldwell, uncle Jim Coyle and family solicitor Aamer Anwar met with Scotland's top prosecutor, Lord Advocate James Wolffe QC, on Thursday.

Speaking afterwards on the family's behalf, Mr Anwar said they wanted to talk directly to the killer.