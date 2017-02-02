Fast food packaging contains potentially harmful chemicals, study warns

The study found that fast food packaging can contain harmful chemicals/ Credit: PA

Fast food packaging may contain potentially harmful chemicals that can get into food, a study has warned. Researchers carried out tests on more than 400 paperboard containers, paper wrappers and cups from 27 fast-food chains across the United States.

20+ toxic highly fluorinated chemicals called PFASs (per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances) were found.

Fluorine was found in nearly half of paper wrappers used to package burgers for example, and 20 per cent of the paperboard containers. Previous studies have suggested PFASs are associated with child development problem, low fertility and an increased cancer risk. Research has shown that PFASs from consumer products can also accumulate in landfill sites, migrating into groundwater, and potentially impacting drinking water supplies.

The study found almost half of paper wrappers contained fluorine. Credit: PA