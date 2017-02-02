Further rain and very strong winds to end the week

Today

Bands of rain will move eastwards across most parts, turning heavy at times, especially across southern facing hills. Whilst it will be relatively mild it will not feel it in the strong winds, with gales likely in the west.

Tonight

After a mild start with further rain affecting most parts, it should turn somewhat clearer and colder some blustery showers. It will be windy for all with coastal gales possible.

Friday

Blustery showers, mainly in the north and west, perhaps wintry over high ground and possibly thundery. Rain and very strong winds will spread across southern, western and central areas.

Outlook for Saturday to Monday

Wet and windy weather edging northwards on Saturday. Further rain and strong winds possible in the far south on Sunday, then fine for a time before more rain later Monday.