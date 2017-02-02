Time to 'get on with it': Government outlines Brexit strategy

The government has outlined its Brexit strategy Credit: PA

The Government has outlined its strategy for negotiating the UK's exit from the EU in a new document published today, in which the prime minister states it is time to "get on with it". Unveiling the white paper in the Commons, Brexit Secretary David Davis confirmed the country would be withdrawing from the EU single market - but said Britain may retain "elements" of current arrangements when drawing up a "new comprehensive, bold and ambitious free trade agreement."

The white paper, published a day after MPs voted with a huge majority in favour of triggering Article 50, states:

It makes no sense to start again from scratch when the UK and the remaining Member States have adhered to the same rules for so many years. Such an arrangement would be on a fully reciprocal basis and in our mutual interests. – Report: The United Kingdom’s exit from and new partnership with the European Union

The white paper opens with a foreword from Prime Minister Theresa May, who wrote that it was time to "get on with it".

Let us do it not for ourselves, but for those who follow. For the country’s children and grandchildren too. So that when future generations look back at this time, they will judge us not only by the decision that we made, but by what we made of that decision. They will see that we shaped them a brighter future. They will know that we built them a better Britain. – Prime Minister Theresa May

Mr Davis said the white paper backed up the PM's vision for an "independent, truly global United Kingdom."

He emphasised that the current bill going through Parliament was not a matter of if the UK would leave the EU or not, but how it would do so. "The government has made clear it will honour the choice of the British people," he said - adding that ministers would " seek to build a national consensus." During his speech, he set out the 12 basic principles to which the government will hope to adhere during negotiations:

Providing certainty and clarity where it can in the approach to, and during, negotiations

Taking control of laws and of the statute book

Strengthening the union by securing a deal which works for the whole UK

Maintaining the common travel area, and maintaining historic ties with Ireland

Controlling immigration from the EU

Securing rights for EU citizens already living in the UK, and the rights of UK nationals living in the EU

Protecting and enhancing existing workers' rights

Ensuring free trade with EU markets, while forging a new strategic partnership with the EU, including a bold and ambitious free trade agreement and mutually beneficial new customs agreement

Forging free trade agreements with other nations around the world

Ensuring the UK remains the best place for science and innovation

Cooperating in the fight against crime and terrorism

Delivering a "smooth and orderly" exit from the EU

"These 12 objectives amount to one goal - a new, positive and constructive partnership between Britain and the European Union that works in our mutual interest," he said. He told the Commons that it was in the UK's interest for the EU to succeed both economically and politically. He said it was vital to ensure the UK had the most "free and frictionless" trading possible with the continent, with the economy exporting £230bn worth of goods to the EU and importing £290bn worth of EU goods. The white paper also confirms that the government will explore whether it is feasible for devolved authorities such as Scotland and Wales to remain part of the single market should the UK as a whole withdraw.

But the report went down badly with some members on opposition benches, with some describing it as "shoddy" - and many voicing anger that it had only been published minutes before the debate, not giving MPs the chance to scrutinise it fully. Labour's shadow Brexit secretary Sir Keir Starmer told the Commons there was "nothing" in the white paper which directly tackled the position of UK nationals living in other EU countries. He also criticised the paper for failing to guarantee MPs a "meaningful" vote on the deal eventually obtained by Mrs May - as opposed to a simple choice to take it or leave it. Liberal Democrat leader Tim Farron said he also had concerns about the paper, and accused Labour of waving a "white flag".