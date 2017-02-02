- ITV Report
Government set to reveal Brexit White Paper
The Government's promised white paper setting out its plan for withdrawal from the European Union will be published on Thursday.
MPs voted by an overwhelming majority on Wednesday, to give Theresa May permission to start the process of leaving the EU.
The vote was a victory for the Prime Minister but a headache for Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn.
Mr Corbyn ordered his MPs to vote with the government but a fifth of them, 47 of his colleagues defied him.
One of the rebels forced out of the shadow cabinet told ITV News she voted as her constituency wanted.
Shadow Brexit Secretary said the vote "was always going to be difficult" for Labour but it is now time to move on and concentrate on the Great Repeal Bill.
What is likely to be in the White Paper?
The UK will be leaving the EU's free trade area, the single market and probably the linked customs union too, as the Prime Minister said a fortnight ago.
But in its place Theresa May wants a new free trade agreement with Europe.
Unless the UK leaves the single market the Prime Minister can not achieve her aim of controlling immigration.
Also the paper will concede it is unlikely there will be a clean break from the EU in 2019. There will be an implementation period when any Brexit deal is phased in.
Sir Ivan Rogers who quit at the beginning of the year as the UK's ambassador to the European Union, warned that the UK may face a huge bill for leaving the EU.
MPs will spend Thursday pouring over the Brexit White Paper as the next battlegrounds in the debate over quitting the EU begin to emerge.
Hundreds of amendments have already been tabled for debate and the objectives set out in the White Paper are sure to inspire more.
Downing Street said the White Paper would "reflect the Government's plan for Brexit as the PM set out in her speech on our negotiating objectives".