Government set to reveal Brexit White Paper

Credit: ITV News

The Government's promised white paper setting out its plan for withdrawal from the European Union will be published on Thursday. MPs voted by an overwhelming majority on Wednesday, to give Theresa May permission to start the process of leaving the EU.

I think it starts to herald the moment where we move from the haggling at home to the serious diplomacy abroad. We need to go into these negotiations with our European friends with abit of self-confidence, a bit of ambition and a united front. – Dominic Raab MP Brexit Select Committee

The vote was a victory for the Prime Minister but a headache for Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn. Mr Corbyn ordered his MPs to vote with the government but a fifth of them, 47 of his colleagues defied him. One of the rebels forced out of the shadow cabinet told ITV News she voted as her constituency wanted.

My constituency voted very clearly to remain in the European Union and therefore I had to follow what people wanted in my constituency and that was to vote against triggering Article 50 – Rachael Maskell MP, Former Shadow Environment Secretary

Shadow Brexit Secretary said the vote "was always going to be difficult" for Labour but it is now time to move on and concentrate on the Great Repeal Bill.

The great repeal bill is coming down the tracks. That a bill that must ensure that all EU rights, human rights, environmental rights, workplace rights are enshrined. We are going to be absolutely united in saying all of them must be entrenched in our law. – Sir Keir Starmer MP, Shadow Brexit Secretary

What is likely to be in the White Paper?

The UK will be leaving the EU's free trade area, the single market and probably the linked customs union too, as the Prime Minister said a fortnight ago. But in its place Theresa May wants a new free trade agreement with Europe. Unless the UK leaves the single market the Prime Minister can not achieve her aim of controlling immigration. Also the paper will concede it is unlikely there will be a clean break from the EU in 2019. There will be an implementation period when any Brexit deal is phased in. Sir Ivan Rogers who quit at the beginning of the year as the UK's ambassador to the European Union, warned that the UK may face a huge bill for leaving the EU.

It is being said openly by Commissioner Barnier and others in the commission that the total financial liability as they see it might be in the order of 40 to 60 billion Euros on exit. – Sir Ivan Rogers, Former British Ambassador to the EU