Green belt 'under threat' from house building policy

The government could be about to abandon its manifesto pledge to preserve leafy areas around cities and allow some building on the green belt in a bid to boost the UK's housing stock.

But the measure, which could be outlined in a housing white paper next week, would almost certainly face a rebellion from backbench Conservative MPs worried about the long-term implications of a 'rural land grab'.

In Sutton Coldfield in Birmingham, the Labour council's application to build up to 6,000 homes on the green belt was recently approved by the secretary of state and some critics believe this might be a sign of things to come.

Local MP Andrew Mitchell told ITV News he was "horrified" by the u-turn.

"The views of all 100,000 of my constituents have been ignored. These are Labour plans but obviously we're very disappointed that a Conservative secretary of state has waved them through.

"We're considering whether we can take legal action and if we are advised by lawyers that we've got a good case against the Labour council in Birmingham then we will take that option."