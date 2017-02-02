Health experts say stroke victims not given correct help

People are not "taking the right action at the right time" if they see someone with symptoms of a stroke, say health experts.

The Stroke Association said that acting fast can make a big difference in the outcome for stroke patients.

Almost a quarter of people (24%) wrongly believe that you have to wait for two stroke symptoms to appear before calling the emergency services, according to research from 2015.

It comes as Public Health England have launched its Act FAST campaign, urging people to call 999 if they spot just one of the symptoms.