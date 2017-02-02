- ITV Report
-
Health experts say stroke victims not given correct help
People are not "taking the right action at the right time" if they see someone with symptoms of a stroke, say health experts.
The Stroke Association said that acting fast can make a big difference in the outcome for stroke patients.
Almost a quarter of people (24%) wrongly believe that you have to wait for two stroke symptoms to appear before calling the emergency services, according to research from 2015.
It comes as Public Health England have launched its Act FAST campaign, urging people to call 999 if they spot just one of the symptoms.
- Symptoms of a stroke
- Facial weakness - can the person smile? Has their mouth or eye drooped?
- Arm weakness - can the person raise both arms and keep them there?
- Speech problems - can the person speak clearly and understand what you say?
- Time - to call 999 for an ambulance if any one of these signs occurs.
Stroke Association Chief Executive, Juliet Bouverie said: "A stroke is a brain attack and acting fast makes a huge difference".
"You are more likely to survive a stroke and make a better recovery if you call 999 on spotting any one of the symptoms"m she added.
Public Health England's director for health and wellbeing, Professor Kevin Fenton, said: "Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the country, and the faster someone experiencing a stroke gets emergency treatment, the more chance that person has of surviving and avoiding serious disability.
"It is crucial to Act FAST when you see any single one of the symptoms of stroke, and do not delay making that all-important 999 call." ends