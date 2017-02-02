- ITV Report
'I told her I loved her': Fiancé describes last moments with victim of Tunisia terror attack
The fiancé of a woman killed in the Tunisia terror attack told her he loved her before trying to save her life, an inquest has heard.
Carly Lovett, 24, from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, died in Sousse while on holiday with Liam Moore in June 2015.
She was among 38 people killed when extremist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.
An inquest into her death heard the fashion blogger and Mr Moore had fled the hotel's pool area after hearing gunshots on the beach.
The couple ran inside to seek safety and comforted each other before there was an "explosion", the hearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice was told.
In a statement to the inquest, Mr Moore said: "We were standing close to each other, just hugging each other and holding each other's hands.
"Carly was saying that she was scared and I said I was too, but that we would get out of there."
Mr Moore added that he then heard a "massive bang" which left a ringing in his ears.
"As the smoke cleared, I immediately started looking for Carly, and I could see that she was lying on her front in the doorway of one of the offices."
The inquest also heard that Mr Moore bent down towards his fiancee and found she was surrounded by blood when he turned her over on her back.
"She told me she loved me and I told her I loved her too," said Mr Moore, who described seeing a wound on her inner arm.
Explaining what Mr Moore had said in this statement, counsel to the inquest Aaron Moss said: "He performed CPR - mouth to mouth breathing.
"He then said that when her body relaxed, he knew that he had been unable to save her life."
The inquest heard that Ms Lovett and Mr Moore had been together for 10 years and were engaged to be married.
In a pen portrait, her family described the keen photographer as the "perfect child".
It continued: "I cannot find the words to express how much Carly is missed by her family and by so many people."