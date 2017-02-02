'I told her I loved her': Fiancé describes last moments with victim of Tunisia terror attack

The fiancé of a woman killed in the Tunisia terror attack told her he loved her before trying to save her life, an inquest has heard.

Carly Lovett, 24, from Gainsborough, Lincolnshire, died in Sousse while on holiday with Liam Moore in June 2015.

She was among 38 people killed when extremist Seifeddine Rezgui opened fire at the five-star Riu Imperial Marhaba Hotel.

An inquest into her death heard the fashion blogger and Mr Moore had fled the hotel's pool area after hearing gunshots on the beach.

The couple ran inside to seek safety and comforted each other before there was an "explosion", the hearing at London's Royal Courts of Justice was told.

In a statement to the inquest, Mr Moore said: "We were standing close to each other, just hugging each other and holding each other's hands.

"Carly was saying that she was scared and I said I was too, but that we would get out of there."

Mr Moore added that he then heard a "massive bang" which left a ringing in his ears.

"As the smoke cleared, I immediately started looking for Carly, and I could see that she was lying on her front in the doorway of one of the offices."