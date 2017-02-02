Trump says 'nothing is off the table' in response to Iran's ballistic missile test

President Donald Trump told reporters "nothing is off the table" in terms of a response to Iran's ballistic missile test.

The President made the comment in response to a question on whether he would consider military options against Iran, a day after his national security adviser put Tehran "on notice".

The decision to put Iran "on notice" after the nation test-fired a medium-range ballistic missile was reportedly dismissed by a top aide to Iran's Supreme Leader as "useless" and the actions of "an inexperienced person".

Ali Akbar Velayati, who advises Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on foreign affairs, spoke out after it was confirmed that the country had been "put on notice" by saying it was "not the first time that an inexperienced person has threatened Iran".