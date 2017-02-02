Man arrested over abusive Twitter posts targeting Katie Price's disabled son

A man has been arrested and bailed by police investigating posts on social media mocking TV star Katie Price's severely disabled son Harvey.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man from Newick, Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing, by police investigating offensive social media posts targeting Katie Price's son.

"He was questioned and has been bailed to return on Saturday February 25."

The arrest comes after a man was exposed for sending Price abusive tweets about 14-year-old Harvey, who is blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.