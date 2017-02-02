- ITV Report
-
Man arrested over abusive Twitter posts targeting Katie Price's disabled son
A man has been arrested and bailed by police investigating posts on social media mocking TV star Katie Price's severely disabled son Harvey.
A Sussex Police spokesman said: "A 19-year-old man from Newick, Sussex, has been arrested on suspicion of racially or religiously aggravated harassment, alarm or distress by words or writing, by police investigating offensive social media posts targeting Katie Price's son.
"He was questioned and has been bailed to return on Saturday February 25."
The arrest comes after a man was exposed for sending Price abusive tweets about 14-year-old Harvey, who is blind, autistic and has Prader-Willi syndrome.
Mark Williams, 30, from Thornaby, Teesside, posted a series of abusive and racist messages to the 38-year-old's Twitter account about her son, including one in which he said he hoped her child would choke on sweets.
Williams later deleted his Twitter account and apologised for the "immature and thoughtless comments."
Price has previously tweeted her thanks for the public's support for her against online bullies, adding: "This is something I feel strongly about and will always raise awareness for."