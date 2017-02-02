May set to reassure EU leaders over Trump's NATO commitment

British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to reassure European leaders that US President Donald Trump is '100% in support of NATO'.

At an informal summit of EU officials in Valletta, starting on Friday, Mrs May will outline the results of her recent visit to the US at the end of January, when she was the first world leader to meet the new president.

European leaders have been concerned about Mr Trump's views on NATO expressed during his election campaign when he called it "obsolete", as well as his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

But Mrs May will tell them that Mr Trump recognises "NATO as the bulwark of our collective defence" and understands the need for "strong cooperation".

She will go on to address Mr Trump's concerns that the US is paying more than its fair share on global defence and security and will encourage other European leaders to deliver on their commitments to spend 2% of their GDP on defence, so that the burden is more evenly distributed.

Mrs May will say that it is only by spending more on defence that Europe and the world "can ensure we are properly equipped to face our shared challenges together".