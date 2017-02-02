- ITV Report
May set to reassure EU leaders over Trump's NATO commitment
British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to reassure European leaders that US President Donald Trump is '100% in support of NATO'.
At an informal summit of EU officials in Valletta, starting on Friday, Mrs May will outline the results of her recent visit to the US at the end of January, when she was the first world leader to meet the new president.
European leaders have been concerned about Mr Trump's views on NATO expressed during his election campaign when he called it "obsolete", as well as his close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
But Mrs May will tell them that Mr Trump recognises "NATO as the bulwark of our collective defence" and understands the need for "strong cooperation".
She will go on to address Mr Trump's concerns that the US is paying more than its fair share on global defence and security and will encourage other European leaders to deliver on their commitments to spend 2% of their GDP on defence, so that the burden is more evenly distributed.
Mrs May will say that it is only by spending more on defence that Europe and the world "can ensure we are properly equipped to face our shared challenges together".
Meanwhile on the issue of migration, particularly via the Mediterranean Sea, which is also being discussed at the summit, Mrs May is expected to stress the UK's continued willingness to work with the EU to tackle the ongoing crisis.
She will "advocate a comprehensive and collaborative approach that includes supporting refugees close to their homes; deterring economic migrants from moving and tirelessly pursuing smugglers".
On the sidelines of the summit, Mrs May will also hold a series of one-on-one meetings during which she will reiterate her belief in the importance of a strong European Union and push for a "new, positive and constructive partnership between the UK and the EU".