'My child was the product of pure evil,' says woman made pregnant by Rotherham sex abuser at age 12

From top (left to right): Tayab Dad, Nasar Dad, Basharat Dad, Matloob Hussain, Mohammed Sadiq and Amjad Ali.

A woman who was sexually exploited by a number of men in Rotherham from the age of 11 looked on as five of her abusers were jailed. The woman, who became one of Britain's youngest mothers at 12 years old as a result of the abuse, was one of two young girls groomed by the men between 1999 and 2001. Judge Sarah Wright described how one of the girls was plied with alcohol and drugs and was having sex with a number of men from the age of 11. The victim, in a statement read to the court, said: "There's evil and truly evil people in the world. I feel my child was the product of pure evil." Judge Wright paid tribute to the woman, who was sitting just a few feet away from her in the packed courtroom.

As a result of what happened to her, her childhood and adolescence was taken from her. She remarkably transformed her life from thereon, putting her own child first. Hers is a tale of the most astonishing dedication and bravery. – Judge Sarah Wright

One of the victims shouted 'justice has been served' as the defendants were led away. Credit: PA

There were emotional and chaotic scenes at Sheffield Crown Court after two of the defendants shouted "Allahu Akbar" as they were led from the dock after they were handed their sentences. As their supporters began shouting down into the court, one of the victims shouted back "justice is served" as police moved into the public gallery. Six men, three of whom were brothers, were handed sentences totalling more than 80 years. They were:

Basharat Dad, 32, of Eldon Road, Rotherham was jailed for 20 years for six counts of rape, five of indecent assault and one of false imprisonment.

Nasar Dad, 36, of Cranworth Road, Rotherham was sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison for one count of rape, inciting indecency with a child and false imprisonment.

Tayab Dad, 34, of St Lawrence Road, Tinsley, Sheffield, was handed a 10 year sentence for rape.

Matloob Hussain, 41, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham was jailed for 13 years for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Mohammed Sadiq, 40, of Oxley Grove, Rotherham was also jailed for 13 years for sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

Amjad Ali, of Broad Lane, Worksop, Nottinghamshire was sentenced to 11 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual intercourse with a girl under 13.

The girl's pregnancy made the headlines in 2001 when she was portrayed a one of Britain's youngest ever mothers. Although five men were arrested, there were no prosecutions at the time after the victim told police she could not say which of the men she had had sex with was the father. Judge Wright said in court that she had "no hesitation" in finding that the girl could not remember because she was heavily under the influence of drugs and alcohol. In an impact statement read to the court, the victim said that she was shunned by many in her community who called her worse things than "dirty, cheap s**g".

I was drawn into a world of fear, rape and horrific abuse. I lost my childhood at the hands of those men. No-one understood. No-one wanted to understand. I felt lost, isolated, trapped, ashamed and completely worthless. I was completely owned by these dirty old men who would do with me whatever then wanted, whenever they wanted. – Victim's impact statement

The sentencing marks the end of a series of three major trials after the Jay Report onchild sexual exploitation (CSE) in Rotherham. Professor Alexis Jay's report, in 2014, provoked a wave of shock when she described how more than 1,400 children had been groomed, trafficked and raped in the town over a 16-year period.

It is the third trial following a report on child sexual exploitation by Professor Alexis Jay. Credit: PA

The three trials - based around two families and their associates - have resulted in 18 people being jailed for sentences totalling more than 280 years. The investigation that resulted in the latest trial, Operation Thunder, is the last into CSE in Rotherham to be led by police. The National Crime Agency (NCA) has taken over all historic Rotherham CSE investigations with a team of more than 100 working on over a dozen inquiries. The NCA said it was looking at hundreds of potential suspects.

The girls were targeted by these men because they were naive and vulnerable. They were given alcohol and cannabis and intimidated into performing sexual acts. On one occasion one of the young girls was locked alone in a flat for hours without food, water or electricity. These young girls were subjected to the most appalling abuse at the hands of these men. – Mark Langan from the Crown Prosecution Service