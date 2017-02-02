'Not enough detail' on Brexit strategy, say leave voters

The Government's Brexit strategy - released in the wake of the Commons Brexit Bill vote - "does not have enough detail", according to residents of the town which had the highest 'leave vote' in the referendum.

Members of a walking club in the Lincolnshire town of Boston - where more than 75 per cent of constituents voted to leave the EU, told ITV News "there wasn't enough details" about when the UK would be leaving and they wanted the Brexit process to "hurry up".