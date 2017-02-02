Orangutan blinded in air rifle attack could return to wild if sight-saving op is a success

A critically endangered orangutan blinded after being shot more than 100 times with an air rifle could be given the chance to see again, thanks to a British vet.

If successful, it could even mean she can return to the wild.

Aan first hit the headlines in 2012 after it emerged she had been shot 104 times on a palm oil plantation in Indonesian Borneo, with dozens of pellets embedding in her skull, leaving her blind.

Volunteer veterinarian opthalmologist Claudia Hartley, from Cambridge, now hopes to restore Aan's sight in her right eye with a simple cataract operation.

She will also remove the primate's left eye, which was ruptured in the attack and could be causing her a great deal of pain.

The 44-year-old, who has travelled to the Orangutan Foundation's Lamandau River wildlife reserve in Borneo to perform the three-hour surgery, said she was feeling "terrified" but optimistic.