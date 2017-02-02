- ITV Report
Orangutan blinded in air rifle attack could return to wild if sight-saving op is a success
A critically endangered orangutan blinded after being shot more than 100 times with an air rifle could be given the chance to see again, thanks to a British vet.
If successful, it could even mean she can return to the wild.
Aan first hit the headlines in 2012 after it emerged she had been shot 104 times on a palm oil plantation in Indonesian Borneo, with dozens of pellets embedding in her skull, leaving her blind.
Volunteer veterinarian opthalmologist Claudia Hartley, from Cambridge, now hopes to restore Aan's sight in her right eye with a simple cataract operation.
She will also remove the primate's left eye, which was ruptured in the attack and could be causing her a great deal of pain.
The 44-year-old, who has travelled to the Orangutan Foundation's Lamandau River wildlife reserve in Borneo to perform the three-hour surgery, said she was feeling "terrified" but optimistic.
She said the team should know very soon after Aan has come off the operating table whether it has been a success - though it may take until the following day to know for certain.
"It does rather depend on her anaesthetic recovery. So sometimes they are really dopey, and they just lie there with a hand over their head and don't do very much so you can't actually test them," she said.
"It depends on how hungover she is from the anaesthetic, but what I would expect is that we'll be able to see behavioural cues that she can see, you know if we shine lights at her that she recognises that - those sorts of things."
There are around 56,000 orangutans thought to live in the wild in Borneo, and are classed as critically endangered, reproducing only once every seven or eight years.
Ashley Leiman, director of the Orangutan Foundation, thanked the team for trying the operation.
If the operation is successful, Aan will be kept in the enclosure for a further three to four weeks to ensure she continues her post-op medication before she can be released once more into the wild.