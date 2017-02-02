Police release new CCTV images in search for Corrie McKeague

Police are looking for a possible witness on a bicycle. Credit: Suffolk Police/PA Wire

Police searching for missing RAF gunner Corrie McKeague have released new CCTV images of potential witnesses in the area he was last seen. Mr McKeague, 23, from Fife, vanished while on a night out with friends on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk. The last sighting shows him walking from a shop doorway and into a horseshoe-shaped area in Brentgovel Street, but he does not re-emerge.

Corrie McKeague was last seen on September 24 in Bury St Edmunds in Suffolk. Credit: Handout

Suffolk Police officers combing through CCTV footage have released stills of three people who have yet to be traced. They are re-issuing some images along with a better quality image of one person that has now been obtained. All of the footage was filmed in Bury St Edmunds town centre between 3.15am and 5.20am, close to the time of the last confirmed sighting of Corrie at 3.25am.

This possible witness was seen on foot in the area Corrie was last seen. Credit: Suffolk Police/PA Wire

Police said the vast majority of those in the area sought from CCTV have been identified, traced and spoken to, and these three people were the last seen on foot in the area who have yet to be traced. Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said police had worked through information in a logical way and followed systematic processes. The search strategy has been reviewed by another force and advice has been sought from the police national search adviser.

Another possible witness in the area where Corrie was last seen. Credit: Suffolk Police/PA Wire

Detective Superintendent Katie Elliott said: "Over £300,000 has so far been spent on the investigation and we are putting every effort into finding Corrie. "We have drawn on local and national experts and have been open to review by other forces and have continued to resource the search to find Corrie. "The activities we have undertaken to date have been based on information and facts and not on assumptions."

Police are looking for this man in the area where Corrie went missing. Credit: Suffolk Police/PA Wire