'She's trying to inflate our majority!': MP brings baby along to Brexit vote

A four-month-old baby was a first-hand witness to the landmark Brexit vote - coming along with his MP mother.

Chloe Smith, who represents Norwich North, interrupted her maternity leave to cast her vote in favour of granting Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin official negotiations to leave the EU.

She appeared to linger in the entrance to the Commons - but was quickly reassured by Speaker of the House John Bercow that her baby son Alastair was welcome to enter with her.

"I say to the Honourable lady, don't be sheepish about it," he called acros sthe chamber.

"The little baby is welcome to come in. There's no problem."