Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

'She's trying to inflate our majority!': MP brings baby along to Brexit vote

brexit_baby_web02 Play video

A four-month-old baby was a first-hand witness to the landmark Brexit vote - coming along with his MP mother.

Chloe Smith, who represents Norwich North, interrupted her maternity leave to cast her vote in favour of granting Prime Minister Theresa May the power to begin official negotiations to leave the EU.

She appeared to linger in the entrance to the Commons - but was quickly reassured by Speaker of the House John Bercow that her baby son Alastair was welcome to enter with her.

"I say to the Honourable lady, don't be sheepish about it," he called acros sthe chamber.

"The little baby is welcome to come in. There's no problem."

MP Chloe Smith interrupted her maternity leave to take part in the vote Credit: PA

Another MP could be heard joking in passing: "Well, that's an extra vote - she's trying to inflate our majority!"

Ms Smith had already made clear her intention to vote in favour of triggering Article 50.

In a statement posted to her offical website, she said:

Brexit is now the central issue of our times. So, I'll be there voting for this crucial Bill to uphold the democratic result of the referendum.

I'm grateful to everyone in north Norwich who's let me know their views.

– Chloe Smith MP
  1. Read more
  2. 35 updates
Brexit Bill backed by overwhelming majority of MPs

More on this story