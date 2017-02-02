Teacher inspires school with personalised handshakes for every student

A teacher in a US school is being praised for inspiring his students after creating individual handshakes for every member of his class.

Barry White Junior stands at the entrance of his classroom before the lesson begins and meets every child with a special greeting including high-fives, spins, foot-tapping, dance moves and fist bumps.

Mr White, who teaches literacy, told NBC News the aim of the individual handshakes is to build a rapport with the children and make them excited to be at school.

He said: "The most critical component is the relationship, the rapport you build with your students because sometimes it can go underrated or overlooked."