The Somalian refugees in limbo due to Trump's travel ban

Somalian refugees who have been approved and cleared hope Trump's ban is temporary. Credit: ITV News

A quiet, leafy suburb of Nairobi is now, in effect a hiding place and safe house for refugees who only until a few days ago were promised a new beginning in the promised land of America. Around 150 Somalis who had been approved and cleared to be settled in the United States are now stuck in a state of limbo and are being cared for by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in the Kenyan capital. They call themselves 'Fly' people - because their application for asylum had reached the stage where they were just about to board the planes that would take them to their new lives. But Donald Trump’s executive order last Friday, or Muslim Ban as many describe it, has ended their dream of a new beginning.

Trump's ban has ended the dream of a new life for approved refugees. Credit: ITV News

A number of them spoke to ITV News on condition that we kept their identities hidden and anonymous. The reason is there is widespread fear and anxiety amongst the refugees. Donald Trump’s ban is temporary and they don’t want to ruin their chances of making it to America if (and it’s a big if) the ban is rescinded. There is a real palpable fear of saying anything critical against the Trump administration by the refugees.

Fadumo went through a vetting process that lasted eight years. Credit: ITV News

Fadumo has five children including a seven-month-old girl. She fled Mogadishu when the war began in 1991. Her father was shot in front of her and two bullets that killed him hit her in the legs. After an application and vetting process that lasted a staggering EIGHT years - she had all her paperwork and approvals from the US government and the UN, she even had her plane ticket. She recalls the exact moment she was told she couldn’t go. "Two young men who were with me when they told us, collapsed with shock and stress," she said. "They just passed out. Being a single mum, I had to just try and stay strong. But I couldn’t eat for the first two days. Now - I just have to accept it."

Fadumo and her family were due to have arrived in the US yesterday. Credit: ITV News

She showed me the exhaustive and detailed vetting process she had to go through - even all the vaccinations she had to complete before being allowed to go. It included a carefully worked out schedule of how she was going to repay the $7,400 (£5,899) for the tickets for her and her children, once they got to their final destination, St Louis, Missouri. She would have to repay $124 (£98) per month. The whole family were due to have spent the first day of their new lives in America yesterday. When I ask her what she thinks was the motivation behind Donald Trump instituting the Executive Order and whether she thought it was a Muslim ban, she said: "I really can’t comment on that…That’s a politics."

Refugees are in a state of limbo and being cared for by the IOM in Kenya. Credit: ITV News

Nearly everyone we spoke to came from Dadaab - the biggest refugee camp in the world - home to over 300,000 Somali refugees. What makes UN and international organisations so critical of Trump’s policy is the idea that the refugees could pose a threat because of they haven’t been vetted properly. The reality is the small number of those who were approved to re-settle in the US were selected by the United Nations and screened by the US government according to strict criteria. They were chosen because they had medical conditions that required a humanitarian necessity, they had a well-founded fear of persecution if they returned or because of the length of time they’d been a refugee.

Dadaab in Kenya is the biggest refugee camp in the world. Credit: ITV News