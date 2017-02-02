- ITV Report
Toddler air rifle shooting was an 'unforgivable act', says victim's father
The father of a toddler who was shot in the head with an air rifle has described the actions of his son's shooter as an "unforgivable act" as he called for new licensing laws for air weapons.
Edward Studley's son Harry was just 18 months old when he was shot in the head while visiting a neighbour at a flat in Bristol and only just survived despite doctor's fears that he might not make it.
Harry, now two, has been left with a pellet in his skull, a visibly swollen head, and blind in one eye as a result of the shooting.
Video report by ITV News Wales and West of England Correspondent Rupert Evelyn.
In an emotional interview with ITV News Harry's father called for new laws to be put in place "so the same dangers don't happen to another child" as the boy's mother spoke about how she thought she was going to lose her child.
He said: "Maybe just impose a licensing law with air weapons like what they have in Scotland. I think that would be really important in our country so the same dangers don't happen to another child or so be it an adult."
Harry's mother Amy Allen said her heart broke when doctors told her "you might want to say goodbye to your little boy, because we're 100% certain he's not going to make it".
Ms Allen said she refused to say her goodbyes as she screamed "save him, save him" and waited anxiously until Harry made it safely through emergency surgery.
Jordan Walters, 24, pleaded guilty at Bristol Magistrates' Court last year to the grievous bodily harm of Harry.