Toddler air rifle shooting was an 'unforgivable act', says victim's father

The father of a toddler who was shot in the head with an air rifle has described the actions of his son's shooter as an "unforgivable act" as he called for new licensing laws for air weapons.

Edward Studley's son Harry was just 18 months old when he was shot in the head while visiting a neighbour at a flat in Bristol and only just survived despite doctor's fears that he might not make it.

Harry, now two, has been left with a pellet in his skull, a visibly swollen head, and blind in one eye as a result of the shooting.