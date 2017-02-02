Trump's 'terrible' phone call with Australian PM

Where to start? This is Day 13 of the Trump presidency and sane observers of American politics are asking whether this is sustainable for four months, let alone four years.

It has emerged that Donald Trump and the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had a simply terrible phone conversation.

That's right, America has upset Australia, one of its truest and strongest allies. It is not easy to have a fractious conversation between Washington and Canberra, but it seems the White House has done it.

If the reporting is correct - and it comes from the Washington Post - Trump boasted about his election victory, insulted Australia's refugee policy and then abruptly terminated the call.