Trump's 'terrible' phone call with Australian PM
Where to start? This is Day 13 of the Trump presidency and sane observers of American politics are asking whether this is sustainable for four months, let alone four years.
It has emerged that Donald Trump and the Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had a simply terrible phone conversation.
That's right, America has upset Australia, one of its truest and strongest allies. It is not easy to have a fractious conversation between Washington and Canberra, but it seems the White House has done it.
If the reporting is correct - and it comes from the Washington Post - Trump boasted about his election victory, insulted Australia's refugee policy and then abruptly terminated the call.
In addition, Trump has spoken with the Mexican President and suggested - according to a transcript seen by the Associated Press - that the US military could take over the job of sorting out Mexico's drug cartels.
The US president apparently told Peña Nieto: “You have a bunch of bad hombres down there. You aren’t doing enough to stop them. I think your military is scared. Our military isn’t, so I just might send them down to take care of it.”
The Mexicans are denying there was such a threat from Trump.
And this comes only hours after Michael Flynn, the National Security Adviser, put Iran "on notice." On notice for what? Well, that was never clarified. So the White House threat to Teheran was completely vague, if ominous.
Washington is already weary as the chaos and disruption of domestic issues is now spilling into US foreign policy.
And we haven't got beyond week two yet. Crumbs.