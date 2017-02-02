Uber boss Travis Kalanick quits President Trump's advisory board

Uber chief executive Travis Kalanick has quit President Donald Trump's economic forum amid boycott campaigns over the company's perceived response to the US travel ban.

In an internal memo Mr Kalanick said he had spoken to Mr Trump on Thursday to tell him he was stepping down from the group that is due to meet the President tomorrow.

Mr Kalanick said joining the board was never an endorsement of Mr Trump or his policies.

The taxi firm was criticised this week when it was perceived to be trying to break a taxi strike at New York's JFK Airport in response to President Trump's executive order temporarily suspending the country's refugee programme.

Mr Kalanick later condemned the executive order and has contributed to relief groups.