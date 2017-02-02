- ITV Report
Westminster 'will refuse second Scottish referendum', senior minister warns
Scotland will not be granted the power to hold a second independence referendum under the current government, a senior minister has said - labelling talk of a second vote a "diversion" tactic.
Asked if Westminster would help such a referendum take place before the next general election in 2020, defence minister Michael Fallon told the Herald newspaper: "No, forget it."
He accused Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of using the threat of another vote to "divert attention away from her own failure," and urged her to "get to grips" with problems in the country's schools, health service and economy.
He said the SNP ought to heed the result of the first referendum, in which 55 per cent of people voted to stay part of the United Kingdom
He later added to his comments in an interview with BBC Radio Scotland, calling the debate a "diversion".
"She is trying to divert attention from her failure at the moment to get to grips with the main issues that affect Scotland - that is not a referendum," he said.
"What people in Scotland want to know is do they have a Government that is prepared to deal with the challenges in Scotland, particularly in schools and hospitals and also in the economy.
"We've made it clear there is no need for a second referendum and the Scottish Government should be getting on and dealing with the things the Scottish Government was elected to deal with."
Ms Sturgeon raised the possibility of a second referendum following the Brexit vote - in which the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU, but Scotland itself voted to remain.
She has also warned that Prime Minister Theresa May's intention to leave the European single market "undoubtedly" increases the chances of another vote taking place.
Taking to Twitter following Mr Fallon's comments, she said it would be a "disastrous move" for Westminster to block a second referendum.
A spokesman added: