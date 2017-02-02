Westminster 'will refuse second Scottish referendum', senior minister warns

Scotland will not be granted the power to hold a second independence referendum under the current government, a senior minister has said - labelling talk of a second vote a "diversion" tactic.

Asked if Westminster would help such a referendum take place before the next general election in 2020, defence minister Michael Fallon told the Herald newspaper: "No, forget it."

He accused Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of using the threat of another vote to "divert attention away from her own failure," and urged her to "get to grips" with problems in the country's schools, health service and economy.

He said the SNP ought to heed the result of the first referendum, in which 55 per cent of people voted to stay part of the United Kingdom