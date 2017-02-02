Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

Westminster 'will refuse second Scottish referendum', senior minister warns

Michael Fallon and Nicola Sturgeon have clashed over the possibility of a second Scottish independence referendum Credit: PA

Scotland will not be granted the power to hold a second independence referendum under the current government, a senior minister has said - labelling talk of a second vote a "diversion" tactic.

Asked if Westminster would help such a referendum take place before the next general election in 2020, defence minister Michael Fallon told the Herald newspaper: "No, forget it."

He accused Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of using the threat of another vote to "divert attention away from her own failure," and urged her to "get to grips" with problems in the country's schools, health service and economy.

He said the SNP ought to heed the result of the first referendum, in which 55 per cent of people voted to stay part of the United Kingdom

The respect agenda is two-way. She (the First Minister) is constantly asking us to respect the SNP Government but she has to respect the decision of Scotland to stay inside the UK in 2014 and the decision of the UK to leave the EU.

Respect works two ways.

– Michael Fallon, defence minister

He later added to his comments in an interview with BBC Radio Scotland, calling the debate a "diversion".

"She is trying to divert attention from her failure at the moment to get to grips with the main issues that affect Scotland - that is not a referendum," he said.

"What people in Scotland want to know is do they have a Government that is prepared to deal with the challenges in Scotland, particularly in schools and hospitals and also in the economy.

"We've made it clear there is no need for a second referendum and the Scottish Government should be getting on and dealing with the things the Scottish Government was elected to deal with."

Defence minister Michael Fallon said talk of a second referendum was a 'diversion' Credit: PA

Ms Sturgeon raised the possibility of a second referendum following the Brexit vote - in which the UK as a whole voted to leave the EU, but Scotland itself voted to remain.

She has also warned that Prime Minister Theresa May's intention to leave the European single market "undoubtedly" increases the chances of another vote taking place.

Taking to Twitter following Mr Fallon's comments, she said it would be a "disastrous move" for Westminster to block a second referendum.

A spokesman added:

Any Tory bid to block a referendum would be a democratic outrage, but would only succeed in boosting support for both a referendum and for independence itself - something which the Prime Minister has previously indicated she understands all too well.

Our mandate is unequivocal, with a manifesto commitment which makes explicitly clear that the Scottish Parliament should have the right to decide on an independence referendum if Scotland faces being taken out of the EU against our will.

And no Tory Westminster Government has a right to stand in the way of that.

– First Minister's spokesman