Wife of Tunisia victim describes moment her husband was shot dead

The wife of a former paratrooper killed during the Tunisia attack has described the moment he was gunned down to an inquest.

John Stollery, 58, and his wife Cheryl were desperately running away from the sound of gunfire when he was shot in the head and died.

Mrs Stollery told the hearing that the couple had gone for a swim, leaving their son Matthew gaming on the fourth floor of the hotel.

She said when they heard the shots at around 11.50am, they started running towards the other side of the hotel, following a path towards a nightclub at the resort.