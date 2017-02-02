'World leaders are not Trump's staff or contestants on his TV show,' Congressman Eliot Engel says

A ranking member of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs has issued a strongly-worded statement criticising President Donald Trump's diplomacy with world leaders.

Congressman Eliot Engel said that reports of the President's call with world leaders, particularly allies, were "worrying".

"World leaders - particularly in allied countries - aren't the President's staff or contestants on his TV show and he shouldn't treat them that way," Engel said.

"There's no room for oversized egos, and bullies tend to isolate themselves on the global stage," he added.

He made the comments after Trump was reported to have had a tense telephone call with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

Engel said that Trump's political advisers have "no foreign policy background" which he said was "undercutting American interests and undermining American alliances."

The statement comes a day after Trump's National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn said that the US is officially putting Iran "on notice" after Tehran tested a ballistic missile.

On Thursday, President Trump told reporters that "nothing is off the table" in response to Iran following Tehran's ballistic missile test.