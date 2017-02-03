Another day, another dose of windy, wet weather

Windy and wet in places today - some blown inside out brollies for many of us. The rain sets in across the south and west including Wales, a soaking here. To accompany the rain the strong winds will whip up - damaging gusts of 60-70mph possible and gales.

To the north and east it'll be blustery but drier and brighter.

All of this windy, wet weather will transfer into the south-east in time for rush hour this evening - before edging north this evening and overnight. Colder air will tuck in bringing sleet and snow to high hills and as temperatures fall below freezing, chillier than recent nights with the risk of frost and ice forming.