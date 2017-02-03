- ITV Report
Beyoncé shares more pregnancy pictures
Beyoncé, who announced she was pregnant with twins to her 93 million Instagram followers on Wednesday, has shared more pictures from the photoshoot.
The pop star is pictured with Blue Ivy, her and her husband Jay Z's five-year-old daughter, in several of the pictures.
Beyoncé shared the pictures on her website accompanied by the caption "I have three hearts".
Beyoncé's father, Mathew Knowles, revealed on Thursday he only heard the news of his daughter's pregnancy through her social media post.
In an interview with US television show The Insider, Knowles said he had since spoken to the Singles Ladies singer and they had shared a "wonderful daughter-dad conversation".
Mr Knowles also revealed Beyoncé was to perform at the Grammy Awards on 12 February.
Beyoncé's Instagram post announcing her pregnancy had received over nine million likes by Friday morning.