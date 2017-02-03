- ITV Report
-
Court rules councils must move quickly to fix serious potholes
Local councils should fix serious potholes in the road immediately, judges at the Court of Appeal have ruled, after finding in favour of a man who injured his ankle while out running.
Judges found in favour of Lee Crawley, who tripped on a pothole while out running and was unable to bear weight on his ankle for 10 days.
Mr Crawley had claimed that Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council's negligence and breach of duty had caused his injury but the authority denied liability.
The council had argued that it was not to blame because it took such care as in all the circumstances was reasonably required to ensure the highway was not dangerous.
But on Thursday the Court of Appeal dismissed the council's challenge to an earlier ruling that had found in Mr Crawley's favour.
The day before Mr Crawley's accident, a member of the public had phoned the council at 4.20pm to report "deep potholes".
That was a Friday and, while the call was logged and forwarded to the highway inspectors, the council took no further until Monday morning when a highway inspector read the message and went to inspect the pothole.
He reported the defect and said it must be repaired within 24 hours, which was done.
The council's system was that if the emergency services reported a serious defect in a road that was in a sensitive location, the call centre staff would refer the matter to the emergency standby team, which would take any necessary action.
With any other reported defect, an inspector would go to the site the day after the phone call or three days later if a weekend intervened.
Mr Crawley's lawyers told the Court of Appeal that it was unacceptable for the council to do nothing until the Monday, and the weekend did not justify any delay in inspection.
Lord Justice Briggs said the council's system suffered from the built-in flaw that reports of potentially serious defects would not be evaluated at all by someone with the requisite skill out of working hours, unless they came from members of the emergency services.
Lord Justice Irwin said that it may be perfectly reasonable to have a reduced staff and activity over a weekend, but there must be some means of responding quickly to complaints from the public of serious and dangerous defects in the road.
Lord Justice Jackson, who dissented, said the report clearly called for action but not for an overnight response or urgent attendance by the emergency standby team during the weekend.