Court rules councils must move quickly to fix serious potholes

Local councils should fix serious potholes in the road immediately, judges at the Court of Appeal have ruled, after finding in favour of a man who injured his ankle while out running.

Judges found in favour of Lee Crawley, who tripped on a pothole while out running and was unable to bear weight on his ankle for 10 days.

Mr Crawley had claimed that Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council's negligence and breach of duty had caused his injury but the authority denied liability.

The council had argued that it was not to blame because it took such care as in all the circumstances was reasonably required to ensure the highway was not dangerous.

But on Thursday the Court of Appeal dismissed the council's challenge to an earlier ruling that had found in Mr Crawley's favour.

The day before Mr Crawley's accident, a member of the public had phoned the council at 4.20pm to report "deep potholes".

That was a Friday and, while the call was logged and forwarded to the highway inspectors, the council took no further until Monday morning when a highway inspector read the message and went to inspect the pothole.

He reported the defect and said it must be repaired within 24 hours, which was done.