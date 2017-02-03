Fierce surge of violence underway in Ukraine

Ukrainian towns have experienced the effects of the country's worst shelling in two years as a fresh upsurge of violence erupted between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.

Lives have been lost and residents have been evacuated amid clashes that erupted in the east of the country on Sunday and continued to escalate throughout this week as both sides blamed each other for the fresh violence.

Marina, a resident forced from her home by the fighting, described the situation as "terrifying".

She said: "It was terrifying we had shelling here last year but it wasn't as heavy as this."