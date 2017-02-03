- ITV Report
-
Fierce surge of violence underway in Ukraine
Video report by ITV News Correspondent Neil Connery.
Ukrainian towns have experienced the effects of the country's worst shelling in two years as a fresh upsurge of violence erupted between Ukrainian forces and Russian-backed separatists.
Lives have been lost and residents have been evacuated amid clashes that erupted in the east of the country on Sunday and continued to escalate throughout this week as both sides blamed each other for the fresh violence.
Marina, a resident forced from her home by the fighting, described the situation as "terrifying".
She said: "It was terrifying we had shelling here last year but it wasn't as heavy as this."
For those who have chosen to stay in their homes they face being cut off from power and water in freezing temperatures as well as concerns for their safety every time they leave their home.
One mother told ITV News she was afraid of letting her children out of the house to go to school with all the shelling.
She said: "We thought we had a ceasefire but the shelling is happening again. I won't let the children go to school."