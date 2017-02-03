Flood warning issued as parts of Britain braced for gales

Strong winds of up to 70mph and heavy rain are expected to hit parts of the UK for most of Friday and into Saturday morning.

Yellow wind warnings have been issued across the south and south east of England and southern Wales by the Met Office from 11am on Friday to 3am on Saturday.

The Environment Agency has also issued a number of flood warnings and alerts in river and coastal areas across the south, west, and east of England.

Initial reports suggested the bad weather would be a "named storm", but while the wind could still bring down some trees and cause travel disruption, it is not severe enough to be given a moniker.

Met Office meteorologist Alex Burkill said: "We are going to see very strong winds but the strongest winds will really be across north west France, maybe into the Channel Islands.

"But the UK itself, we are likely to gusts of up to 60-70mph. The strongest gusts will be around the coast, inland areas we could see 40-50mph gusts.

"I couldn't rule out an odd gust around 80mph in very exposed parts along the south coast.

"Many central and western parts will see a good deal of rain as we go through the afternoon and into the evening," he said.