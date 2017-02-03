Former Loose Women star Coleen Nolan wins Celebrity Big Brother

Nolan said her second time on the show was "much worse" than her 2012 appearance because of the "brutal" tests that creators put in front of the housemates.

She described her second experience on the reality TV show as "absolutely horrendous" as she was crowned winner of the series.

Nobody knows how to play the game better than Big Brother."

They were relentless. There was something every day and it was always negative. The way some people left ... it was fun before.

After 32 days in the Channel 5 house, Nolan, who joined the show when it launched last month, burst into tears as her name was announced.

Describing her victory as "the best feeling of my life," she confessed that she did not feel she deserved to win because she had been "so boring".

The series finale on Friday night saw the final six contestants evicted one by one with a live public vote.

Nolan beat pop twins Jedward to the top spot and in third place was TV cleaning guru Kim Woodburn.