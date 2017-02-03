French soldier opens fire on knife-wielding man who 'ran towards' security forces at Louvre in Paris

A French soldier opened fire on a machete-wielding man who "ran towards" security forces around the Musée du Louvre.

The man - whose identity and nationality are not yet known - was reportedly attempting to enter the museum's underground shop carrying two backpacks.

Parisian police chief Michel Cadot said the attacker had been carrying a machete and had "run towards" police and soldiers, shouting "Allahu akhbar" - 'God is great' in Arabic.

A soldier is said to have fired back five times, seriously injuring the man, including in the stomach.