- ITV Report
-
French soldier opens fire on knife-wielding man who 'ran towards' security forces at Louvre in Paris
A French soldier opened fire on a machete-wielding man who "ran towards" security forces around the Musée du Louvre.
The man - whose identity and nationality are not yet known - was reportedly attempting to enter the museum's underground shop carrying two backpacks.
Parisian police chief Michel Cadot said the attacker had been carrying a machete and had "run towards" police and soldiers, shouting "Allahu akhbar" - 'God is great' in Arabic.
A soldier is said to have fired back five times, seriously injuring the man, including in the stomach.
Neither backpack - which sources had originally reported as suitcases - contained explosives, he confirmed.
Mr Cadot said that a second individual had been detained after being spotted "behaving suspiciously", but that there did not appear to be a link between them and the attack.
Chinese tourist Jiao Liyang was among the 250 people inside the museum at the time, and said they had been told to sit on the ground in a locked room as the area was put on lockdown.
The Interior Ministry said they would be evacuated in small groups as soon as the "necessary precautions" had been taken.
Armed forces have been in place across the French capital to reassure tourists in the city after two major terror attacks in 2015.