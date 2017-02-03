Fresh Brexit legal challenge blocked by High Court

A fresh legal challenge over Brexit has been blocked by the High Court.

The case was brought by campaigners hoping to force a "soft Brexit" by keeping the UK in the European single market, arguing the government would be acting unlawfully by assuming leaving the EU meant the UK's automatic departure from the single market.

But judges refused to give the green light for the new challenge.

The case would have been about whether the government requires parliament's consent to trigger Article 127, the exit mechanism for Britain's membership of the European Economic Area (EEA).