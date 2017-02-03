- ITV Report
Fresh Brexit legal challenge blocked by High Court
A fresh legal challenge over Brexit has been blocked by the High Court.
The case was brought by campaigners hoping to force a "soft Brexit" by keeping the UK in the European single market, arguing the government would be acting unlawfully by assuming leaving the EU meant the UK's automatic departure from the single market.
But judges refused to give the green light for the new challenge.
The case would have been about whether the government requires parliament's consent to trigger Article 127, the exit mechanism for Britain's membership of the European Economic Area (EEA).
The campaign group Single Market Justice argued that exiting the EEA after Brexit was separate to EU membership.
Among the campaigners were Peter Wilding, the chairman of the pro-Europe pressure group British Influence, and Conservative lobbyist Adrian Yalland, who campaigned to leave the EU.
Parliament has already given the government its approval to trigger Brexit under Article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty following a historic legal action in the Supreme Court over parliamentary sovereignty.