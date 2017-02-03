Health experts call for higher tax on strong cider to reduce 'burden' on the NHS

Cheap, high-strength cider should be subjected to higher taxes to reduce its "burden" on the NHS and society, campaigners have said.

The Alcohol Health Alliance (AHA) said the low-cost alcohol is putting the health and wellbeing of children and heavy drinkers at risk.

Street drinkers and children accounted for nearly all sales of strong ciders due to their low price and high strength.

The ASA said three-litre bottles of the ciders, which contain the same amount of alcohol as 22 shots of vodka, can be bought for as little as £3.49 or 16p per unit.

AHA chairman Professor Sir Ian Gilmore said the tax would be "good for the population's health".

Each year, there are almost 23,000 deaths and more than one million hospital admissions related to alcohol in England.

Professor Gilmore said: "We know that if we reduced the burden on health and society of cheap alcohol, employers would benefit from a more productive workforce, as people live longer and healthier lives."

Dr Peter Rice, chairman of Scottish Health Action on Alcohol Problems, said: "Colleagues and I became aware of the damage being done by high strength ciders in the mid 1990s when two and three-litre bottles of these ciders, known to drinkers as 'submarines' came on the market, and they began to replace the strong lagers which had dominated consumption up until then.

"The harmful impact of cheap, high strength ciders is now widely recognised by those working in health and care services and in the wider population."

A Government spokeswoman said: "Higher strength beer and cider are already taxed more than the equivalent weaker product. Lower strength products are taxed less to incentivise their consumption.

"The independent UK Chief Medical Officers also recently released new guidance on the risk alcohol can pose so people can make informed decisions."