Hundreds of migrants rescued as EU leaders discuss crisis

More than 700 people have been rescued from the Mediterranean in the last 36 hours as operations to assist migrants attempting to cross the sea from Libya continued.

The surge in rescues came as EU leaders met in Malta to discuss the ongoing migrant crisis and what could be done to help "stem illegal flows into the EU".

According to the international humanitarian NGO Medicins Sans Frontieres (MSF) their rescue boat Aquarius rescued 785 people on Friday.