'I'll be back' David Cameron vows in Snapchat video with 'great friend' Arnold Schwarzenegger

David Cameron took part in a video for Arnold Schwarzenegger's Snapchat

David Cameron has made an unorthodox comeback into the public eye by appearing in a Snapchat video alongside Terminator star Arnold Schwarzenegger. Smiling and with his hand on Schwarzenegger's shoulder, the former prime minister jokes "I'll back" in a nod to the Hollywood actor's most catchphrase. Schwarzenegger, 69, captioned the 10-second clip: "With my great friend David Cameron!" Cameron tells the ex-Republican governor's followers: "I'm here with the governor, he did a great job and I'll be back."

Cameron, 50, may have been responding to President Donald Trump, who said this morning that his friend "did a really bad job as Governor of California". The Austrian-born actor got embroiled in a war of words with the president after Trump mocked his hosting of The Celebrity Apprentice during a national prayer meeting on Thursday.

David Cameron hosted Arnold Schwarzenegger at Downing Street in 2010 Credit: AP

Trump said the show had been a "total disaster" since his replacement took over. Schwarzenegger, who was governor of California between 2003 and 2011, suggested Trump go back to reality TV so "people can finally sleep comfortably again".

Arnold @Schwarzenegger Follow The National Prayer Breakfast? https://t.co/KYUqEZbJIE

The actor responded in a video clip, saying: "Hey Donald, I have a great idea - why don't we switch jobs? "You take over TV, because you're such an expert in ratings, and I take over your job, and then people can finally sleep comfortably again, hmm?" The US President followed up his comments today with a tweet taking aim at both Schwarzenegger's political and presenting skills:

Donald J. Trump @realDonaldTrump Follow Yes, Arnold Schwarzenegger did a really bad job as Governor of California and even worse on the Apprentice...but at least he tried hard!