Iran hits back at Donald Trump's visa ban by barring US wrestlers

Iran has banned the US freestyle wrestling team from taking part in one of the sport's most prestigious events in retaliation for President Donald Trump's executive order banning US visas for Iranians.

The Freestyle World Cup competition is due to take place in the western Iranian city of Kermanshah between February 16 and 17.

USA Wrestling has previously said it would send a team to the competition, one of the sport's most prestigious events.

"A special committee in Tehran reviewed their cases and decided to oppose the visit by the US freestyle wrestling team," Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Bahram Ghasemi was quoted by state television as saying.

"The visa policy of the new American administration gave us no other option but to ban the wrestlers."

The visa ban ordered by Mr Trump, imposed for 90 days, affects seven countries - Iraq, Syria, Sudan, Iran, Somalia, Libya, and Yemen.

Iran has already announced it will stop US citizens entering the country following Washington's decision.

Tensions between the US and Iran have ramped up in recent days, with Mr Trump tweeting that Iran was "playing with fire" following Tehran's recent ballistic missile test-launch.