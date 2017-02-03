'It looked like bubble wrap across the beach': Thousands of jellyfish wash up along Australia coast

Thousands of blue blubber jellyfish washed up on the golden beaches near Brisbane, Australia - thought to be the biggest such appearance in history.

The annual event, known as 'bloom', happens when jellyfish wash in with the tide and strand themselves on the sand.

Spectacular photographs taken by Brisbane local Charlotte Lawson show how the beach can barely be seen beneath the carpet of sea creatures.

"There was so many of them, it looked pretty cool - it looked like bubble wrap across the beach," she told the Brisbane Times.

"It happens every year but there's never been this many, this year it's been heaps.

"There was only a metre of sand between the jellyfish and the concrete."