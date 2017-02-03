'Josh and I have decided to go our separate ways' Kylie Minogue confirms split from actor fiancé

Joshua Sasse and Kylie Minogue met in September 2015 Credit: PA

Kylie Minogue has announced she and Joshua Sasse have ended their engagement. The pop star, 48, confirmed the news in a post on Instagram on Friday morning, thanking fans for their "love, support and understanding" alongside an image of a glowing sunset.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Minogue and the 29-year-old British actor met in November 2014 and the pair announced their engagement in The Telegraph in February last year.

The pair placed a marriage notice in the Daily Telegraph Credit: PA

However, in October they announced that they would not marry until gay marriage was legalised in Minogue's home country of Australia. Speaking to Australia's Network Seven, father-of-one Sasse said: "There are chances of a Melbourne wedding, but me and Kylie have talked about it, and we are not comfortable getting married until this law has passed." Just this week Minogue discussed her wedding dress ideas in a pre-recorded interview with This Morning, joking that she would not take style tips from her former Neighbours character Charlene.

"I'm taking no inspiration from Charlene's wedding dress. It was of the time. We laugh about it now," she said. "But I have to say, the gyp flowers she wore in her hair. I don't mind those if they are done properly."

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.