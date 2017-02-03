Michael Fallon: Russia 'weaponising misinformation' to destabilise the West

Russia is "weaponising misinformation" in an effort to destabilise the West, Defence Secretary Sir Michael Fallon has warned.

In a no-holds-barred speech, Sir Michael accused Moscow of using cyber tools to "disrupt critical infrastructure and disable democratic machinery" in a series of attacks on western countries.

He said that it was vital that Nato strengthened its cyber defences while doing more to combat "false reality" being propagated by the Kremlin.

His warning came after new US president Donald Trump said he wanted to establish better relations with Russian president Vladimir Putin.

Speaking at St Andrews University, Sir Michael reiterated the prime minister's warning on her US visit last week, that when it came to Putin, they should "engage but beware".

Sir Michael pointed to a "persistent pattern of behaviour", highlighting a series of attacks which had been linked to Russia, including: