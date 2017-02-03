Model Vogue Williams quits The Jump before show starts over knee injury

Really disappointed to be out of The Jump'

Model Vogue Williams has been forced to pull out of Channel 4 reality show The Jump before it has even started after injuring her knee while training. The 31-year-old, who used to be married to Westlife star Brian McFadden, was ski cross training in Austria when she fell and hurt her knee. She was taken to a local hospital and told that she could not continue in the competition.

Vogue Williams @VogueWilliams Follow Really disappointed to be out of The Jump. I've had the time of my life and if the show is back next year I'll be in it to win it! @channel4

A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "Vogue fell during training for ski cross injuring her knee, which sadly means she can no longer continue in the competition." She will be replaced by model and I'm A Celebrity star Amy Willerton, 24.

The Jump's original 2017 line-up

Willerton, who has been on reserve training with the other celebrities, said: "This experience has gone from being an exciting over extended ski holiday to suddenly overnight throwing myself into competition mode - but I'm so so ready for that challenge! I hope I can do Vogue proud."

Amy Willerton will step in for Vogue Williams

Several celebrities were forced to quit the winter sports programme last year because of a spate of accidents. Former Coronation Street star Tina Hobley revealed in September last year how she was still struggling with injuries caused by her accident on the show in January, when her elbow came out of its socket, her arm was broken in two places and she sustained injuries to her shoulder and knee.

"For much of the year I haven't been able to drive, dress, wash my hair or have a bath unaided," she said. The show, presented by Davina McCall, came under the spotlight with a number of contestants leaving following accidents.

Celebrity casualties of The Jump:

Tina Hobley dislocated her elbow and broke her arm in two places on a fall

Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle was involved in a horrific crash that left her needing surgery on her spine

Ex-Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington withdrew from the show on medical advice after a shoulder injury

Made In Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli pulled out after fracturing his ankle on the show

Olympic gold medal winner Linford Christie pulled a hamstring while taking part and had to withdraw

Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding suffered a ruptured ligament while taking part in the show

Heather Mills left after injuring her knee and thumb.