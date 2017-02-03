- ITV Report
Model Vogue Williams quits The Jump before show starts over knee injury
Model Vogue Williams has been forced to pull out of Channel 4 reality show The Jump before it has even started after injuring her knee while training.
The 31-year-old, who used to be married to Westlife star Brian McFadden, was ski cross training in Austria when she fell and hurt her knee.
She was taken to a local hospital and told that she could not continue in the competition.
A Channel 4 spokeswoman said: "Vogue fell during training for ski cross injuring her knee, which sadly means she can no longer continue in the competition."
She will be replaced by model and I'm A Celebrity star Amy Willerton, 24.
Willerton, who has been on reserve training with the other celebrities, said: "This experience has gone from being an exciting over extended ski holiday to suddenly overnight throwing myself into competition mode - but I'm so so ready for that challenge! I hope I can do Vogue proud."
Several celebrities were forced to quit the winter sports programme last year because of a spate of accidents.
Former Coronation Street star Tina Hobley revealed in September last year how she was still struggling with injuries caused by her accident on the show in January, when her elbow came out of its socket, her arm was broken in two places and she sustained injuries to her shoulder and knee.
"For much of the year I haven't been able to drive, dress, wash my hair or have a bath unaided," she said.
The show, presented by Davina McCall, came under the spotlight with a number of contestants leaving following accidents.
Celebrity casualties of The Jump:
- Tina Hobley dislocated her elbow and broke her arm in two places on a fall
- Former Olympic gymnast Beth Tweddle was involved in a horrific crash that left her needing surgery on her spine
- Ex-Olympic champion swimmer Rebecca Adlington withdrew from the show on medical advice after a shoulder injury
- Made In Chelsea's Mark-Francis Vandelli pulled out after fracturing his ankle on the show
- Olympic gold medal winner Linford Christie pulled a hamstring while taking part and had to withdraw
- Former Girls Aloud singer Sarah Harding suffered a ruptured ligament while taking part in the show
- Heather Mills left after injuring her knee and thumb.
Retired cyclist Sir Bradley Wiggins, reality star Spencer Matthews and gymnast Louis Smith are among the celebrities taking part on this year's show, which begins on Sunday.