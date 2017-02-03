Nicki Minaj home vandalised as thieves make off with £140,000-worth of loot

Police are investigating a break-in at the Beverly Hills home of singer Nicki Minaj after burglars sole items worth more than £140,000 and vandalised the property.

The LA Police Department confirmed there had been a burglary at Minaj's luxury mansion, but said the pop star was not at home at the time.

An LAPD spokesman said: "It is still undetermined how burglars got inside the home. They took jewellery and other property totalling approximately $175,000."

No suspects have been identified yet and an investigation is continuing, the spokesman said.

The burglary took place between between 24 November and 24 January, he said.

According to the website TMZ, which quoted police sources, Minaj's mansion was vandalised during the raid, with furniture destroyed and some of her clothing shredded.

The website also reported that Minaj is upgrading security at her home in the wake of the incident, including hiring security guards.

The pop star has not commented on the burglary and a spokesman for Minaj could not be immediately reached.