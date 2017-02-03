Number of alleged child-on-child sex offences more than doubles

Reported cases of alleged sexual offences committed by children on other children have risen steeply since 2013, according to police figures.

In 2016 9,290 child-on-child sexual offences were reported to police forces in England and Wales, an increase of 78% compared to 2013, according to figures obtained by charity Barnardo's.

There were 32,452 reports to police of alleged sexual offences by children on other children over the four year period, an average of more than 20 a day.

The figures relate to instances where the alleged perpetrator and victim are both aged under 18.

A police spokesperson said a greater awareness of the crime and increased support for victims have made people more likely to report sexual offences, but are investigating the impact of technology on the rise.

Simon Bailey, National Police Chiefs' Council Lead for Child Protection, said: "We believe we can attribute these increases to more awareness and greater victim confidence.

"We also have to look at the possibility that more abuse is being perpetrated and if technology is facilitating this."

Barnardo's chief executive Javed Khan said the charity warned last year that "unless child on child sexual abuse is dealt with head on, it may become the next scandal in our society".

Conservative MP Nusrat Ghani called on the Government to work with schools, local authorities, police and voluntary organisations to tackle the issue.

A Government spokesman said: "Child sexual abuse is a horrendous crime and this Government is committed to preventing children and young people from becoming both victims and perpetrators.

"Our ongoing 'Disrespect NoBody' campaign is helping young people understand what a healthy relationship looks like and to re-think their views on controlling, violent and abusive behaviour."